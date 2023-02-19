Woman stabs husband to death during party at Lima Sands

An 18-year-old woman in the wee hours of Sunday allegedly stabbed her husband to death during a party at Macknab, Lima Sands.

Dead is 27-year-old Anthony Shivlall, called ‘Davie,’ of Lima Sands, Essequibo Coast. The incident occurred at about 02:00h.

Reports are that on Saturday, Shivlall and his wife went to a party hosted by Bernadine Williams, 62, at Macknab, Lima Sands. Williams is Shivlall’s wife’s grandmother.

Williams told Police that at about 17:00h on Saturday, her granddaughter and her husband had an argument, after which she left and went home.

The 62-year-old woman added that at about 02:00 this morning, she was dancing in her yard when her granddaughter returned and asked for her husband. She was told that he was inside the lower flat of the house, and she made her way there.

The woman said her granddaughter went into the lower flat of the house, where she spent a while, which prompted her to make checks.

Upon checking, Williams said she saw Shivlall lying on the ground, and her granddaughter was over him, stabbing him in the chest. The 18-year-old wife then made good her escape.

The Police were summoned and processed the scene, and examined the body. Detectives observed a number of stab wounds to his chest area. Police, acting on information received, arrested the suspect at her mother’s house at Macknab.

According to the Police, they told her of the offence committed, cautioned her, and she admitted stabbing her husband. Police escorted Shivlall’s body to the Suddie Public Hospital, where it was pronounced dead on arrival.

