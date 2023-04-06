WOMAN SUES BALWANT SINGH’S HOSPITAL FOR REMOVING ORGANS WITHOUT CONSENT

Tiana Cole reports that a woman sues Balwant Singh’s Hospital for 6.6 million dollars for allegedly removing her organs without her consent. The lawsuit, handled by a team of lawyers, claims that the procedure has resulted in physical and emotional trauma for the plaintiff.
