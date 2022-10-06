Woman suspected of attempting to ’traffick’ 14 year old nabbed at Bartica Stelling

Relative to certain information received of a juvenile who is suspected of being trafficked, Police ranks from Regional Division #7 acting on information went to Bartica Stelling where they contacted a 35-year-old housewife of Vergenoegen, East Bank Essequibo; and a 14-year-old female of mixed-race of Tuschen Housing Scheme, East Bank Essequibo who had just disembarked an incoming vessel (speedboat) on Wednesday around on 13:30 hours.

The rank escorted them to Bartica Police Station where a search was conducted on the 35-year-old woman who was carrying a brown haversack. A bulky parcel wrapped with black plastic and transparent tape was found in the haversack. The parcel was cut open and ranks found inside a quantity of leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis. The woman was cautioned by the police rank after which she admitted ownership of the suspected marijuana.

The suspected narcotic was weighed in her presence and amounted to 438 grams.

The woman was placed into custody.

Meanwhile, the 14-year-old girl was interviewed regarding the ‘trafficking’ information received and she revealed that she and the 35-year-old woman are friends.

The girl said she was told by the woman that she was being taken to Blue Mountain Backdam to work at a shop to sell alcoholic beverages.

A Child Care and Protection Officer was notified along with the TIP unit at CID Headquarters and an investigation is underway.

The 14-year-old girl is currently with the Child Care and Protection Agency as investigations continue.