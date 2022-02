The Guyana Police Force on Thursday issued a wanted bulletin for Sasha Leah James, who is being sought for by the Special Organised Crime Unit (S.O.C.U.) for questioning in relation to Money Laundering and other offences committed in Guyana.

Anytime with information on James whose last known address was given as Lot 8, East La Penitence, Georgetown is asked to contact S.O.C.U. on telephone numbers 225-3079, 225-3084 or the nearest police station.