Woman who passed out “bulky package” through private part, excretes 25 cocaine-filled pellets over weekend

The 23-year-old woman, who was arrested at the Eugene F. Correia International Airport, Ogle, East Coast Demerara (ECD) after she reportedly passed out a “bulky package” through her vagina, also passed out a total of 25 cocaine-filled pellets over the weekend to date.

According to a statement from the cops, on Monday (today) the suspect excreted five (5) of the cocaine-filled pellets in addition to the 20 that she had excreted since her arrest on Saturday.

The woman was an outgoing passenger on a Caribbean Airlines flight (# BW 215) destined for Barbados on Saturday and around 11:00h while at the above-mentioned airport, she began acting “suspiciously.”

“A physical search was done and she passed out through her vagina a bulky package wrapped in condoms which was suspected to be narcotics. She was questioned and admitted to also swallowing 73 pellets filled with suspected narcotics. She was cautioned and arrested and placed into custody to be transported to the hospital for further examination,” a previous police statement had explained.

Investigations continue.