Woman’s burnt remains found at Parika

The charred remains of a woman were found on Tuesday in front of a house under construction at Parika, East Bank Essequibo (EBE).
The remains are suspected to be those of 29-year-old Shannen Obermullah-Mohamed, who owns the house.
HGP Nightly News understands that Obermullah-Mohamed went to check on her house on Tuesday and was never heard from again.
As a result, family members ventured to the location and reportedly saw the man contracted to build the house heading to the back of the yard. He was not seen again.
A fire, which was at the front of the house, was extinguished, and the remains were found.
This publication was informed that the contractor is in Police custody assisting with the investigation.