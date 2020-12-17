Women receive fractured hips, arm during 5-vehicle smash up caused by speeding Cop

A five (5)- vehicular smash-up along the Rising Sun Public Road, West Coast Berbice (WCB), has left several persons badly injured and hospitalised with fractured body parts.

The serious accident reportedly occurred on Wednesday (yesterday) around 09:50h.

Reports are that a 23-year-old Police Constable from the # 29 Village, WCB, who was driving his car at a fast rate of speed, slammed into another vehicle in the process of overtaking a minibus and a taxi.

The cop, who is stationed at the Cove and John Police Station, had a 16-year-old female student of the President’s College inside of his car at that time.

HGP Nightly News understands that when the cop’s vehicle collided with another car, that vehicle hit the rear of the minibus while the policeman’s car “veered and further collided with two (2) other cars.”

The cop then lost control of his vehicle and slammed into a lamp post located on the Southern parapet.

According to a police statement, as a result of the collision, the cop and another driver, along with the occupants in their vehicles received injuries about their bodies.

“They were picked up in a conscious state and conveyed to the Fort Wellington Public Hospital by public spirited persons where they were seen and examined by a doctor on duty who later transferred them to New Amsterdam Public Hospital for further treatment.”

The Police Constable received a fractured right foot, two females were admitted for fractured hips while another female suffered a fractured right arm.

Another driver is currently under observation.

Investigations into the serious accident are ongoing.