WOULD ANYONE BE HELD ACCOUNTABLE FOR THE HOUSE LOT BRIBERY SCANDAL?

The Ministry of Housing is embroiled in a bribery scandal, resulting in the arrest of one staff member. However, this incident raises significant questions about accountability within the Ministry. With allegations of corruption at play, there’s a growing concern about whether appropriate actions will be taken to address these issues and hold those responsible accountable. Shemar Alleyen’s report delves into the scandal’s details, exploring the implications of these allegations and the potential outcomes regarding responsibility and justice within the Ministry.
