WPA HINTS AT BOYCOTTING LGE IF GOV’T DOESN’T SET UP SYSTEMS TO DELIVER CREDIBLE ELECTIONS

The Working People’s Alliance (WPA) is urging the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) to adopt modified systems that guarantee transparency and credibility ahead of the Local Government Elections. The party has threatened to boycott the elections if these modifications are not implemented. We will continue to monitor this situation and bring you updates as they develop. Antonio Dey has the latest update in this report.
