“ YOU ARE FEARFULLY AND WONDERFULLY MADE” – BLACK PANTHER STAR ENCOURAGES HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS

Letitia Wright, the talented actress best known for her role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s “Black Panther,” was met with a warm welcome as she returned to her alma maters, Patentia Primary, and Queens College, in Guyana on Tuesday.

The visit was memorable for both the actress and the students, as they honored her with cheers, flags, thunderous applause, and outstanding performances. Wright was in awe of the reception she received and took the time to interact with the students and share her journey to success.

The actress shared her story of hard work and determination to achieve her dreams in the entertainment industry. She encouraged the students to pursue their passions and not be afraid to chase their dreams.

Wright’s visit to her old schools gave the students a chance to interact with a successful actress and a valuable lesson in perseverance and determination. The students will surely remember this visit for years and be inspired by Wright’s story.

In conclusion, Letitia Wright’s visit to Patentia Primary and Queens College was a day to remember, as the actress gave back to her community and inspired the next generation of young leaders. Renata Burnette tells us more.

