Friday, April 19, 2024
‘YOU WANT BLACK OUTS’ PRESIDENT ALI LASHES OUT AT REPORTERS WHEN QUESTIONED ABOUT POWER SHIP

When questioned about the viability of using a “Power Ship” to address the ongoing electricity issues faced by Guyana Power and Light, President Irfaan Ali responded tersely to reporters, asking, “You want blackout?” This remark highlights the president’s frustration and the tension surrounding the current power crisis, emphasizing the urgency of finding practical solutions to stabilize the nation’s electricity supply. Dacia Richards provides further details in her report on the context of President Ali’s remarks.

