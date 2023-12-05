“YOU WILL NOT DISRUPT OUR LIVES” – PRES. ALI TELLS MADURO’S ADMINISTRATION



On Sunday, a significant gathering of Guyanese convened at the National Stadium in Providence, East Bank Demerara, for an event titled ‘Night of Patriotic Reflection.’ During this event, President Dr. Irfaan Ali delivered a stirring speech to the attendees, which included a pointed message directed at the administration of Nicolas Maduro. The event and President Ali’s speech underscore the current socio-political climate and Guyana’s stance on pressing national issues. Shemar Alleyne provides a comprehensive report detailing the President’s speech, the overall atmosphere of the event, and its broader implications.

