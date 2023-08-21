Young chess stars ready to shine at Youth CAC Games in T&T

The Guyana Chess Federation is excited to field a team of eleven players for the Youth CAC games in Trinidad and Tobago.

Eleven Guyanese chess players landed in Trinidad and Tobago on Sunday, August 20 to vie for victory in the XIV CAC Youth Chess Festival.

The Championship will be played from August 21st to 26th at the Cascadia Hotel

in Port of Spain. The rhythm of play will be 90 minutes plus an increment of 30

seconds per move from move one.Queen’s College’s Matthew Singh and former Marian Academy student Ronan

Lee is competing in the U18 absolute category. Queen’s College’s Aniyah

Couchman will play the U18 female category.



Alexander Zhang of Queen’s College and St. Stanislaus College student Italy Ton

Chung competes in the U16 absolute and female categories, respectively.

Queen’s College’s Kyle Couchman (brother of Aniyah Couchman) and St. Joseph

High School’s Dominic Sam is in the U14 absolute category. Siblings Ciel of

Queen’s College and Kaija Clement of St. Roses High School are in the U14

female category.Alexander’s brother Nicholas Zhang (Queen’s College) will play the U12 absolute.

Kateleya Sam from Mae’s Primary is the youngest on the team in the U10 female

category.



The head of the Delegation accompanying the team is Marcia Lee, who also serves as

GCF Secretary and Head of the Women in Chess Committee.

Roberto Neto also accompanies the team to coach the players throughout the

tournament. He, alongside FM Anthony Drayton, also helped prep the team before their departure.

Neto is an experienced national player who has represented Guyana globally.

This event is FIDE rated and offers these young players not only the opportunity

to put their skills to the test against the best and brightest players under the age

of 18 across the region, but also the chance for those skills to be rewarded with

titles and norms. Gold, Silver, and Bronze trophies will be awarded to players taking the top three

spots in each category. Based on total points, the top three CAC countries will

also receive trophies. Countries will earn points based on top-five finishes in each

category, where a 5th place finish grants one point and 1st place rewards five

points.



As is typical for these events, the winners will be decided by the points obtained

by each player. The champions will be decided by who obtains the most points,

and in the case of ties, winners will be decided by implementing several tie-break systems.

The nine-round Swiss system tournament features over 200 players from 15

countries across the Central American and Caribbean regions.



President of the Trinidad and Tobago Chess Federation Sonja Johnson, confirmed

this, while stating that St. Vincent and the Grenadines, St. Lucia, and Haiti are

fielding contingents for the first time alongside long-time competitors such as

Honduras, Guatemala, Panama, Costa Rica, Cuba, Jamaica, Barbados and

Suriname.

Like this: Like Loading...