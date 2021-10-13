Young couple arrested following ganja bust in their bedroom

A couple has found themselves in lockups at the Central Police Station after 178g of suspected cannabis was found in their bedroom during a search at Betsy Ground East Canje Berbice on October 11 by police ranks. Police said that during a search in the 25-year-old man and 19-year old’s bedroom, a black bulky plastic bag was found hanging from a nail that contained a quantity of leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis. As a result, both suspects were told of the offence committed and arrested and taken to the Central Police Station along with the suspected cannabis.

The narcotic was weighed in their presence and amounted to 178 grams.

The suspects were placed into custody assisting with investigations.

