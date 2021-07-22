Young Mahaicony woman perishes in road accident

A teen is Guyana’s latest road fatality victim.

Dead is 19-year-old Chandramala Singh, a resident of Novar Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara who perished on Tuesday night along the Content Public Road at Mahaicony after she lost control of her motorcar #PVV 3507, which she was driving at a fast rate of speed, according to police in a news release.

The accident occurred about 8: 15 p.m.

Police said at the time, Singh was driving east along the road and while negotiating a left turn, she lost control of the vehicle and collided with an erected signboard which is owned by the Ministry of Public Works.

The vehicle also collided with a utility pole.

Police said Singh was taken out of the vehicle by public-spirited citizens and rushed to Mahaicony Public Hospital where she was pronounced dead.