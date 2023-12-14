YOUNG MALE NEIGHBOUR IN TUSSLE OVER LAND WITH PENSIONER ELDERLY WOMAN SAYS THE COURT IS HER LAST RESORT

72-Year-Old Plaisance Resident Seeks Legal Solution to Land Encroachment Issue” – A senior citizen from Plaisance, East Coast Demerara, faces a challenging situation as fence construction encroaches on her property. Having sought assistance from various authorities to no avail, the frustrated pensioner views legal action as her final recourse. Renata Burnette reports on this ongoing land dispute and the residents’ quest for justice.

