YOUNG TEACHER CHOSEN FOR CHEVENING SCHOLARSHIP AIMS TO MAKE GRIEF SUPPORT SERVICES EASILY ACCESSIBLE

Nightly News now shines the spotlight on a trailblazer- an educator who received the Queen’s Young Leaders Award in 2018 for her humanitarian efforts. Now that remarkable young woman- Marva Langevine, has been awarded a Chevening U.K scholarship to read for her Master’s degree. Amel Griffith sat down with this enterprising
young scholar to find out what’s next?

