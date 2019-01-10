YOUNG THIEVES CREATE A HEADACHE FOR CHIEF CONSTABLE

The reluctance of robbery victims to give evidence against thieves prowling the city is a major challenge for the City Constabulary. Javone Vickerie spoke with Chief Constable Andrew Foo..

Thieves prowling the busy downtown area operate in gangs or groups of mostly youths. During the Christmas season, more than a dozen thieves were apprehended by both police and city police ranks for various offenses including armed robbery. But the city constabulary faces a tough challenge to prosecute these persons. Chief Constable Andrew Foo told Nightly News that when thieves are caught, there is often a reluctance by victims to give evidence in the court. He said thieves prey mainly on one category of persons.

In most cases, according to the Chief Constable, perpetrators are repeat offenders.

Mr. Foo explained that reluctance of victims to provide evidence against the perpetrators of these crimes has had an adverse effect on the way city police ranks conduct their duties.