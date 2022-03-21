Younger Siblings In Custody after allegedly stabbing Intoxicated Brother

26-year-old carpenter Kemo Archer of Westminister Parfaite Harmonie West Bank Demerara is now nursing several injuries about his body after an altercation with his younger siblings.

On Sunday, a fight broke out between the siblings who reside together between 19:20 to 20:40 hours. It is said that Kemo Archer, who was reportedly drunk hit his 21 year old sister to the head with a plate. She then stabbed the victim to his left hand with a broken piece of the said plate while the 18-year-old brother dealt him several cuffs about his body before using a scissors to stab him to his shoulder.

Things reportedly escalated and the 18-year-old then pulled out a Rambo knife from a haversack and dealt the victim three stabs – one to his left forearm and the others to his abdomen causing him to receive further injuries and fall to the ground helpless.

The police were summoned and the suspects arrested and were both escorted to the West Demerara Regional Hospital to seek medical attention along with the injured man. They were all seen and examined by a doctor on duty, treated and sent away in stable conditions.

The two suspects were escorted to the Parfaite Harmonie Police Station where they were placed into custody. The investigations continue.