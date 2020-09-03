“YOUR ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL EMPOWERMENT WILL BE NON POLITICAL AND NON NEGOTIABLE”

President Ali on Tuesday evening swore to the indigenous people of Guyana that among other things, their social and economic empowerment will be non -negotiable and non-political. His statements come at a time when the first people of the country are observing
Amerindian Heritage Month. Wendell Badrie Tells us more in this report.

