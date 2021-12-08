Youth arrested with 2.7g ganja

A 20-year-old man is pending a Drug Possession charge after police stopped and searched him at Kwatamang Village North Rupununi on December 7. The suspect according to the police had two small transparent ziplock plastic bags containing a number leaves, seeds, and stems suspected to be cannabis were found.

He was then arrested and escorted to the Annai Police Station, along with the suspected cannabis, where it was weighed in his presence and amounted to 2.7 grams.

The suspect remains in custody pending charge.