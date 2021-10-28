Youth charged with Break and Enter and Larceny at Whim Magistrate’s Court

A 20-year-old man has been placed on bail after he was charged with the offence of Break and Enter and Larceny at Port Mourant Corentyne, Berbice on October 28, 2021.

Shakeel Flatts, a Labourer of Sophia appeared before Magistrate Renita Singh at the Whim Magistrate’s Court where the charge committed against Fenella Cozier was read to him and he was not required to plea, bail was granted in the sum of $60,000.

The case was postponed to November 22, 2021 for report

