Youth dies in Hit and Run accident on Linden/Soesdyke Highway

Police are investigating a hit and run fatal accident which occurred on Sunday night on the Linden/Soesdyke Highway. The body has been identified as 19-year-old Ryan Boodhoo of Kuru Kururu. Police say that about 21:00hrs on the Kairuni Public Road on the highway, the youth reportedly walking along the eastern side of the road with three other friends. According to one of the friends, he heard a vehicle approaching from behind, and upon looking he observed that the vehicle was approaching at a fast rate of speed which caused him to pull the person next to him to safety.

However, Boodhoo was hit from behind by the vehicle which then drove away in a southern direction.

The Kuru Kururu resident was picked up in an unconscious condition by the police and public-spirited citizens, placed into a passing vehicle, and taken to the MacKenzie Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The body is presently at the MacKenzie Public Hospital mortuary.

Police are investigating the incident since the vehicle is still unknown.

