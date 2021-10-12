Youth sentenced to 4 yrs imprisonment plus $3M fine

A 25-year-old has pleaded guilty to a Possession of Narcotics charge at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court on October 11 before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan. Reports from the courts indicate that Shaquille Mingo was arrested and charged for the offence of Possession of Narcotics for the Purpose of Trafficking in Ituni Village Upper Demerara River on October 9. Subsequently, on Monday, the youth appeared in court via Zoom and He was sentenced to four years imprisonment after his plea and was also required to pay a fine of $ 3,325,500.00 cash.

