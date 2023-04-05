Zeelugt man busted with $5M of imported cannabis

Pradesh Hardwar, 51, of Zeelugt Housing Scheme, East Bank Essequibo (EBE), was arrested Tuesday by ranks of the Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU) with $5 million of imported cannabis, popularly known as ‘poppy.’

CANU ranks intercepted motorcar HB 5990 at Zeelugt New Housing Scheme, EBE, and Hardwar was the only occupant.

A subsequent search was conducted on the vehicle in the presence of Hardwar, which led to the discovery of 12 brick-like parcels suspected to be cannabis.

The 51-year-old man was arrested and escorted to CANU’s headquarters along with the suspected narcotic.

The narcotic was tested and confirmed to be imported cannabis and weighed 13.4 kilograms. Investigations are ongoing.

Like this: Like Loading...