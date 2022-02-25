Zhan Vensanovych Beleniuk: First Black member of the Ukrainian Parliament shared message days before the Russian invasion

Today the Verkhovna Rada supported the President’s decree on the state of emergency

This is done to enable state authorities and local government authorities to respond promptly to possible provocations.

We must clearly understand that panic is the main “weapon” that is currently playing against us! The situation is difficult, but it is completely controlled by the authorities and our military. We believe in our country! We believe in our Armed Forces!

Beleniuk was elected a deputy to the Verkhovna Rada in July 2019 Ukrainian parliamentary election as a member of the Servant of the People political party. He was one of the first ten candidates on the party’s electoral list.

Zhan was born in 1991 in Kyiv to a Ukrainian mother and a father from Rwanda. His father was a pilot who studied in Kyiv at the National Aviation University and died during the Rwandan Civil War.