AFTER A 20-YEAR WAIT, WIDOW RECEIVES HOUSELOT

During the Central Housing and Planning Authority’s (CH&PA) land allocation exercise on Wednesday, a Berbice vendor and widow finally received her land after waiting for a long 20 years.

Vanessa De Nieuenkirk was one of the hundreds allocated land at Experiment in Region 5.

“It was 20 years of stress because every time I go, they would tell me come back… it has been going on like that for years, and finally, the wait is over… I am happy that I got the opportunity and that I lived to get it,” De Nieuenkirk said.

More than 600 house lots have been allocated in Regions 5 and 6 so far this year.

Meanwhile, Minister with responsibility for Housing Annette Ferguson earlier this month noted that there were over 25,000 active applications for house lots in the CH&PA database.

She had reiterated the government’s commitment to solving the housing needs of its citizens and addressing the backlog of applications.