After two year break, Gymkhana kicks off with a bang

The Police Sports Club ground which is located at Eve-Leary came to life on Sunday as the Guyana Police Force kicked off its “Gymkhana 2022” after a two years hiatus due to COVID-19.

Scores of persons from all walks of life came to witness the daring stunts and thrilling activities put together and performed by members of the Force.

Police showcased their skills and resources, including the plaiting of the maypole, obedience drill and scent work by the canine section, dances, acrobatics, musical chairs, greasy pig, dirt bike display, and agility. On the more competitive side include late for work race, egg and spoon race, buns eating competition and the equestrian event, among other exciting activities.

Spectators desirous can participate in the egg and spoon race, bun eating competition, and catching of the greased pig where cash prizes will be awarded to the winners. To keep the patrons entertained, added attractions such as pony rides, trampoline and bouncy castles.