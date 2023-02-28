Baby boy found abandoned in gift bag at Mahaicony 

A newborn baby boy with the after-birth attached was found on Monday at Recess, Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

HGP Nightly News understands that at about 14:45, the Police were informed that the baby was abandoned in a bush.

As such, a party of Police ranks went to the location and met a group of persons in an area by the seaside.

A Police Sergeant went inside the bush and picked up the baby in a multi-coloured gift bag.

The baby was wrapped with a towel and was escorted to the Mahaicony Public Hospital.

The baby was seen, and a medical examination done by a Doctor revealed that he was in good health.

The baby boy was admitted to the Hospital’s Maternity Ward under observation.

Contact was also made with the Child Care and Protection Unit. Also, efforts are being made to trace the mother.

Like this: Like Loading...