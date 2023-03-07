BLUE IGUANA OWNER REMANDED FOR TRAFFICKING COCAINE

On Monday, Royston Peniston was charged and remanded to prison following the recent arrest of the proprietor of Blue Iguana by ranks from the Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU). The cocaine was reportedly concealed in the walls of two suitcases. Tiana Cole has the details.
