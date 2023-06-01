COURT FINDS TRIO GUILTY OF MURDERING LABOURER

Tiana Cole provides further details on the recent verdict delivered by Justice Priya Sewnarine-Beharry at the Demerara High Court. Three men charged with the murder of a laborer from Uitspa Village on the Soesdyke-Linden Highway in 2017 have been found guilty.
