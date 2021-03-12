Flood warning!

Guyana’s Civil Defence Commission (CDC) is advising that several weather conditions will continue to prevail for the rest of Friday (this) evening and over the next few days. An above normal high tide advisory is in effect and will continue until Thursday, March 18, 2021.

According to a statement from the CDC on its social media page (Facebook), in addition, the current rainfall will continue for the next 12-24 hours and will ease over the weekend. These conditions could result in flooding.

“Residents of low lying, riverain, and flood-prone areas are advised to take the necessary precautions against flooding. The CDC wishes to advise the public, particularly those who reside in riverain and low-lying areas (Regions 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6) to exercise precautionary measures to minimise damages to properties and prevention of any health hazard.”

Residents are advised to take the following actions:

• Report any sea defence breaches.

• Place sandbags where needed.

• Unplug all electrical items.

• Place all important documents in sealed plastic bags or containers and place them in a safe space.

• Elevate all household furniture and appliances.

• Relocate livestock to higher ground.

• Create containerised storage for drinking and cooking water.

• Purify water as prescribed by the Ministry of Public Health.

• Ensure children and the elderly stay clear of floodwater.

• Visit the nearest health centre if you experience any skin irritation or feel sick.

“Regional Democratic Councils (RDCs), Neighbourhood Democratic Councils (NDCs) and the municipalities in high-risk regions, as well as GUYSUCO, are asked to be vigilant and take proactive measures to ensure all sluices, kokers, and pumps are operable to minimise flood impacts.Floods, damages to sea defence, overtopping and landslides should be reported to the National Emergency Monitoring System (NEMS) at 623.1700 or 600.7500.”