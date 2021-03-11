Guyana records 206th COVID-19 related death

A 39-year-old female who hailed from the mining town and was diagnosed with the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), is the country’s latest COVID related death.

Today (March 11,2021) is exactly one (1) year since the local COVID-19 outbreak, which, to date has claimed the lives of 206 persons.

This is according to a statement from the Ministry of Health (MOH), which noted that the now dead woman succumbed on Wednesday (yesterday).

She hailed from Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice) and died while receiving care at a Government medical facility.

“The MOH expresses sincerest condolences to the family of the deceased and will make every effort to provide all the necessary support during this difficult time to render any assistance needed The Ministry is also appealing to the general public to respect the confidentiality of the deceased and her family and to allow them to mourn their tragic loss in peace. All Guyanese are reminded to observe the protocols of the COVID-19 EMERGENCY MEASURES (NO.15), which are in effect until March 31, 2021.”

This order emphasises:

▪ the need for correct and consistent use of a face mask when leaving your home;

▪ the importance of maintaining the six feet physical distance from others;

▪ and the need for good hand-hygiene to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

If anyone is displaying any of the symptoms associated with COVID-19, or need any additional information, kindly contact the COVID-19 Hotline 231-1166, 226-7480 or 624-6674 IMMEDIATELY or visit us at www.health.gov.gy.