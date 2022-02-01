ILLEGAL AIRCRAFT FOUND ABANDONED AT KURUDUNI, ESSEQUIBO

An illegal aircraft has been discovered at Kuruduni, Essequibo. The Cessna airplane bearing registration #YV506 was found abandoned on Saturday with its propeller missing. It is believed that the aircraft might be Venezuelan-registered.



According to investigators, acting on information received ranks from the Mabura Police Station on Saturday, January 29th, 2022, discovered the white with red, yellow, and blue stripes, Cessna 310 model aircraft (a high-speed retractable gear single-engine plane) aircraft in the bushes, covered with branches and tarpaulin. The propeller was removed and placed under the aircraft. It is suspected that the aircraft is without key documentation. It is said that following a thorough search in and around the aircraft, nothing illegal was unearthed.

Investigations are ongoing.

Kuruduni is located some 20KM from the Kurupukari crossing in Region 8.