Man stabbed to death in front of WBD home

A 20-year-old male was brutally stabbed to death by three (3) men, who are said to be brothers, while he had been sitting in front of his “gap” near his home on Friday evening.

The deceased has been identified as Emanuel Solomon of Lot 317 Belle West, West Bank Demerara (WBD), who is said to have been killed by three (3) brothers who also hail from the same village.

According to a police statement, Solomon and the suspects had a misunderstanding over a football match some eight (8) months ago.

The dead man’s mother told the cops that on Friday, the suspects approached her son and then started to stab him about his body which resulted in him falling to the ground.

The trio allegedly ran away from the crime scene as the woman, along with public spirited persons, picked up Solomon from the ground and rushed him to the West Demerara Regional Hospital (WDRH), West Coast Demerara (WCD) in a car.

He was pronounced dead by a doctor on duty and his body was then escorted to the Ezekiel Funeral Parlour where it awaits a Post Mortem Examination (PME).

‘Based on further information received, the Police went to the suspects home at Belle West, WBD, where contact was made with one of the suspects who was told of the allegation and he admitted under caution that on date and time mentioned above, the deceased hit him with a wood causing him to receive injuries to his face and left hand. As a result, he went home and complained to his other two brothers who returned with him and assaulted the deceased. He was then arrested and later escorted to the West Demerara Regional Hospital where he was examined by a Medical Doctor and sent away and is presently in Police custody.”

At that time, checks for the other two (2) suspects were unsuccessful but the cops later noted that their mother turned them in to the police.

Investigations into the matter are in progress.