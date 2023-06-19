Mentally ill son kills father over food

A 20-year-old mentally ill man killed his father on Sunday at their Lot 509 ‘C’ Field Sophia, Greater Georgetown home, allegedly over food.

Dead is 47-year-old Eyone Hernandez, a labourer. Police said that Hernandez, a Venezuelan national whose son allegedly has a mental illness, had an argument over food at about 23:30h on Sunday.

During the argument, the suspect reportedly armed himself with a knife and dealt the 47-year-old labourer a stab to the back of his left thigh.

An alarm was raised by the victim’s wife, causing the suspect to be detained with the knife in his possession.

Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs) from the Alberttown Fire Service responded to the scene, and the victim was pronounced dead.

“One stab wound was observed to the back left thigh. No other wounds were observed on his body,” the Police said.

Hernandez’s body was escorted to the Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, awaiting a Post Mortem Examination (PME). The investigation is continuing.

