PAHO/WHO DONATES ITEMS WORTH MORE THAN 7M TO MCC

Country Representative of the Pan American Health Organisation/World Health Organisation (PAHO/WHO), Dr. William Adu-Krow handed over essential items worth more than $7.9 million to the Georgetown Mayor and City Council (M&CC) to assist its effort in alleviating the spread of COVID-19. The handing over ceremony was held at the Council’s Chambers.

Dr. William Adu-Krow said his office is pleased to lend support, particularly under such circumstances. As the global entity seeks to build and strengthen its relationship with the council, he said “this is only the beginning” of the support.

Among the donations were chemical respirators, rubberised boots, safety goggles, gloves, hand washing sinks and mist blower -SR420. Several social distancing floor markers and vinyl posters, along with self-quarantine vinyl posters with COIVD-19 message and two billboards which were established at Stabroek and Bourda markets, were also donated.

Mayor Ubraj Narine expressed gratitude for the items donated. He said the donation will assist the council in expanding its sanitisation efforts in several markets and public spaces within Georgetown.