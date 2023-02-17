Pillon rider killed in Bartica accident

A housewife was killed on Thursday following an accident at Fourth Avenue and Fifth Street, Bartica.

The accident, which occurred at about 15:50h, has left 23-year-old Felicia Lewis of Mora Camp, Bartica, dead and 26-year-old David Huggings battling for his life.

According to the Police, the accident involved motorcycle CL 3359, which was driven by Huggings with Lewis as the pillion rider, and motor car PRR 5669, driven by 66-year-old Byron Prearson.

Reports are that the motorcar was proceeding along the road and failed to stop at the ‘stop sign’ on Fifth Street, Bartica. As such, the motorcycle, which was proceeding at a fast speed, collided with the right-side front portion of the motorcar.

As a result, the motorcyclist and pillion rider fell onto the roadway and received injuries to their head and body. They were picked up by public-spirited persons in an unconscious state and taken to the Bartica Regional Hospital.

The housewife was pronounced dead on arrival, while the motorcyclist was admitted to the institution. Owing to the fact that his condition was listed as critical, Huggings was air-dashed to the Georgetown Public Hospital last night for urgent care.

A breathalyser test was conducted on the motorcar driver, and it showed no trace of alcohol in his system. Notwithstanding, he is in custody assisting with the investigations.

