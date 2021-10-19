St. Vincent boat caught on fire at Gafoors

The Guyana Fire Service received a call at 3:31am this morning and was alerted of a vessel on fire at Gafoors Complex, Land of Canaan, East Bank Demerara.

Water tenders 95 from the Diamond Fire Station and 109 from the Timehri Fire Station responded to the scene.

The vessel involved was a red and green ship called Sydney Marie bearing IMO number 7432317 and Official number 400913.

The vessel is used for aggregate transport and is owned by Odin’s Trading located at Main Street, Charlestown, St. Vincent, Captained by 56-year-old Richard Bynoe also of St. Vincent.

The cause of the fire was determined as overheating of a generator in the fore peak of the ship which resulted in arcing and sparking.

The generator was severely damaged and a quantity of rope was completely destroyed as a result of the fire.

No person was injured and firefighters were able to contain the fire to the generator room thereby averting the loss of the vessel.