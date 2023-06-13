Two killed in accident on Long Creek Public Road

Two men died Monday night following an accident on the Long Creek Public Road, Soesdyke/Linden Highway.

22-year-old Shazeer Mohammed and 26-year-old Ryan Boodan, both of Long Creek Red Road Soesdyke/Linden Highway, are dead.

The accident, which occurred at about 19:00h, involved motor car PAD 283, driven by Hubert James and a black XR motorcycle, driven by Mohammed with Boodan as the pillion rider.

The motor car driver told Police that he was driving behind the motorcycle, which was proceeding south along the eastern side of the Long Creek Public Road.

He said that the motorcycle, which had no rear lights, swerved west and upon seeing this, he applied brakes, but because of the short distance, they collided.

As a result of the collision, Mohammed and Boodan fell off the motorcycle and onto the roadway, where they received injuries to their head and bodies.

They were picked up in an unconscious condition, placed into a passing vehicle and taken to the Linden Hospital Complex, they were pronounced dead on arrival.

The bodies of the men were escorted to the Memorial Funeral Home for storage, awaiting a Post Mortem Examination (PME).

A breathalyser test was conducted on the motor car driver, but no trace of alcohol was found in his breath. He remains in custody, assisting with the investigation.

