Two Men busted with Cannabis on Orange Walk

On Tuesday, ranks from the Customs Anti Narcotics Unit during an operation on Orange Walk within the vicinity of Bourda Market nabbed two males. The men had in their possession a bag containing “brick-like” parcels suspected to be cannabis.

Akeem Henry, 25, of lot 32 Bent Street, Werk-en-Rust, and Ryan Marks, 27, who has no fixed place of abode, were arrested and escorted to CANU headquarters, with the suspected narcotics, which tested positive for cannabis. The five (5) parcels containing cannabis weighed a total of 2.650 kg and had a street value of GUY $800,000.

Investigations are ongoing.