Woman Injured After Motorcycle Collides With Dog

A woman is now nursing injuries about her head and body about being involved in an accident allegedly caused by a dog on Tuesday.

Police in Regional Division #3 are reporting that on New Road, Vreed-en-Hoop about 19:45 hours on February 01, 2022, 24-year-old Christal Baptiste and a three-year old child were pillion riders on motorcycle CJ9975 which was being driven by Mitch Thomas, who are all of Middle Street, Pouderoyen. The driver alleges that a brown dog ran from north to south across the New Road, Vreed-En-Hoop road where he was proceeding and collided to the right side foot rest causing the pillion rider to fall on to the road surface.

The 24 year old was picked up in a conscious state and taken to the West Demerara Regional Hospital. She was then referred to the Georgetown Public Hospital where she was further seen and examined by a doctor on duty and admitted a patient suffering from injuries to her head and about her body. Her condition is listed as stable.

The driver was breathalyzed and .00% BAC was recorded but according to police, he was detained as “a notice of intended prosecution”.

Investigations is ongoing.