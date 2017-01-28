BURNING DEATH OF KANEVILLE BABY
Police are making headway into that Kaneville incident in which a baby was deliberately set on fire....
BLOOD DONATION OUTREACH AT GIFTLAND MALL
In an effort to save lives, the National blood transfusion service carried out a blood donation at t...
INDIGENOUS MINISTER SEES THE GOOD LIFE ON THE HORIZON
Irrespective of what’s happening on the coastland, the minister of Indigenous people’s affairs i...
CHAIRMAN OF PCD ASKED TO PROCEED ON RETIREMENT
Chairman of the police complaints Authority Justice Cecil Kennard has been asked by president David ...
POLICE OFFICERS CONFERENCE 2017
The Annual officer’s conference of the Guyana police force opened Thursday with special emphasis b...
