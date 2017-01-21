GOV’T SLAMS PPP REGIONAL COUNCILORS BOYCOTT
Senior officials of the PPP controlled Regional Democratic councils have opted to boycott a critical...
STAFF AT THE GOLD BOARD COMPROMISED
It could be that several staff at the Guyana Gold board have been duped into leaking vital Gold deal...
ROBBERY CLOSE TO MOTOR CYCLE STORE
Two persons have been arrested in connection with a robbery in front of Jailing motor cycle store in...
MILLIONS IN LOSES AFTER ROBB STREET FIRE
An Investigation is underway to ascertain what caused the gutting of a recently opened Robb street b...
NATIONWIDE CRACKDOWN ON CLUBS,BUSINESSES & NIGHT SPOTS
The trafficking in persons taskforce is to clampdown on suspicious clubs and nightspots and increase...
ANOTHER CULTURAL CHANGE NEEDED MINISTER HUGHES
Minister of public telecommunications, Cathy Hughes, is advocating an urgent change in work ethics a...
