POLICE UNDER CLOSE ARREST IN CONNECTION NIS ROBBERY
A police constable is under close arrest in connection that multi-million dollar heist at the Nation...
GEORGETOWN MAN REMANDED FOR GUN POSSESSION
A mining operations manager was on Friday remanded to prison for illegal possession of a firearm and...
EXCLUDE POLITICS FROM OIL & GAS INDUSTRY DECISIONS
Former Energy Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, Kevin Ramnarine urges Guyana to be extremely careful ...
REPAIRS OF BADLY DYSFUNCTIONAL LOCAL GOV’T SYSTEM
There is a need to change the popular perception of the Local Government system in Guyana; and Commu...
CONTROVERSY AMONG FAMILY OVER PROPERTY
An elderly West Ruimveldt woman wants the intervention of relevant authorities to help her retrieve ...
VIOLENCE IN THE LOCK UPS
A murder accused was rushed to the hospital on Thursday morning following a violent incident in the ...
