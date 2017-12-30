NewsPolitics GOV’T MULLS BRINGING NATURAL GAS ONSHORE IN 2018 0 318 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter Related LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email. MOST POPULAR CANADA A NUMBER ONE PORT FOR GUYANESE EXPORT DESTINATIONS December 29, 2017 GUYANA’S ECONOMY IS STRONG, RESILIENT – MINISTER GASKIN December 30, 2017 ROAD CARNAGE CLIMBS TO 111 AFTER CHRISTMAS WEEKEND December 29, 2017 HGP SPORTSCAST, DECEMBER 29, 2017 December 30, 2017 Load more HOT NEWS News PRESIDENT, FIRST LADY BEAR GIFTS FOR CHRISTMAS DAY BABIES AT GPHC Crime NORTH WEST MAN REMANDED FOR KILLING FRIEND News NO INTENTION TO LIBERALIZE OIL AND GAS SECTOR -MINISTER TROTMAN News BE ALERT, HEAVY RAINFALL PATTERN CAN CAUSE MORE FLOODING