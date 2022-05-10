24-year-old Peacemaker stabbed to Heart

A peacemaker was stabbed to death on Sunday after he intervened in an argument between his friend and another man.

Alston Seon, a 24-year-old Miner of Bartica and four others (a friend and three Venezuelan women) were at the corner of 3rd Avenue, Bartica, drinking beers when the suspect approached Seon’s friend and began threatening him saying that he was going to “buss his throat”.

The incident occurred around 1:30 hours.

According to reports, Seon told the suspect to desist from what he was doing. It was then the suspect drew a knife from his pants waist and dealt Seon a stab to his right side chest.

Seon fell to the ground and was picked up by his friend and taken to the Bartica Public Hospital where he succumbed.

The body was check and a singe wound was seen to the center of his right side chest.

Port Morten results revealed Seon’s cause of death was a stab wound to the heart.

The deceased body was identified by his brother and handed over to the relatives for burial.

The suspect was arrested and is presently in custody assisting with the ongoing investigation.