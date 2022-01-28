$743.7 MILLION TO IMPROVE THE LIVELIHOOD OF GUYANA’S FISHERFOLK

Following a disastrous fishing season last year, Guyana’s fisherfolk are looking forward to government’s assistance as efforts continue to ascertain the reasons behind the massive reduction in catches.

As studies has been announced by the Ministry of Agriculture, following pressure from local fishing groups and co-ops, the MOA has committed to providing a solution to the fisherfolk’s woes.

Accordingly, Budget 2022 proposes some $743.7 million to develop the fisheries and aquaculture subsectors whilst improving the livelihood of fisherfolk.

And as part of ongoing efforts, government has already begun works to promote the improvement of brackish water shrimp production on the Corentyne Coast with President Dr Irfaan Ali confirming that 100 acres have already been set aside for the initiative. This project includes the rehabilitation of 23 shrimp farms along the Corentyne Coast.

On Wednesday last (26 January 2022), during his presentation of Budget 2022 in the National Assembly, Senior Minister within the Office of the President with responsibility for finance, Dr. Ashni Singh, said $230 million has been budgeted for the second phase of the brackish-water shrimp production initiative this year.

The Minister disclosed that “both phases are expected to raise aquaculture production by over 300 percent moving brackish-water shrimp production to 500,000 kg per annum”.

However some $200 million has also been set aside to introduce and develop the experimental marine cage fishing concept first proposed by President Ali earlier in the month. The President’s initiative aims to increase the production of prawns and tilapia. According to Dr Ali, the marine cage project will see fisherfolk benefitting from guaranteed earnings of up to $8 million in profits annually.

Dr. Singh also noted that the greenhouse at the Satyadeow Sawh Aquaculture Station will also be upgraded as part of the government’s promotion and development of aquaponics as a climate smart option for food production.