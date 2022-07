Leader of Alliance for Change (AFC), Khemraj Ramjattan, is making it transparent that the decision to not enter into a new Cummingsburg Accord with A Partnership For National Unity (APNU) should not be interpreted as a departure. Instead, it is an opportunity for the AFC to strengthen its support base in preparation for the 2025 elections while maintaining a close relationship with its fellow party in opposition. Temika Rodney has the details

