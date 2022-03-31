BARTICA EASTER REGATTA BACK WITH A BANG IN 2022  



After a two year hiatus owing to the COVID 19 pandemic, the Bartica Easter Regatta is back. According to the Bartica Regatta Committee, given the easing of restrictions, a decision was made to allow the residents of Bartica and the general Guyanese public to enjoy the fun and festivities of the Bartica Easter Regatta.



This year, the regatta will be promoted under the theme: BOUNCE BACK – as a motivation to inspire our people to break free from the burdens of the pandemic.



See the programme of activities for the Bartica Regatta Week:



Monday, April 11th from 7:00pm: GOSPEL FEST – promoted by the Chosen Generation Band, at the Bartica Tarmac

Tuesday, April 12th from 6:00pm: Regatta Football Tournament (Male)

Wednesday, April 13th from 6:00pm: Regatta Football Tournament (Female Semi-Finals)

Thursday, April 14th from 6:00pm: Regatta Football Tournament (Male Semi-Finals)

Saturday, April 16th from 6:00pm: Regatta Football Tournament (Male & Female Finals)

Saturday, April 16th from 8:00pm: Regatta Road Jam (under the theme – BARTICA REUNION)

Sunday, April 17th from 10:00am: Regatta Power Boat Races at the Bartica Golden Beach and Racing Circuit

Sunday, April 17th from 7:00pm: Regatta Mega Concert, featuring artistes from around the world – at the Bartica Basketball Tarmac.

Monday, April 18th (all day) Regatta Wash Down at the Bartica Golden Beach.