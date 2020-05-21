BLOOD BANK SEES SHARP DECLINE IN DONATIONS

Even as the National Blood Transfusion Service experiences a significant reduction in voluntary blood donations amid the COVID-19 pandemic, public health officials are reminding persons of the importance of donating blood at a time when it is most needed.
Temika Rodney has this story.
