Brickdam Police Station Fire: Arson accused remanded to prison

Clarence Greene called ‘Molly’ was on Thursday charged in relation to a report of an alleged setting fire to public building and robbery under arms committed on October 2 2021.

Greene, a 24-year-old labourer of Charlestown, Georgetown was charged for the offence of Setting Public Building and Robbery Under Arms

He appeared at the Georgetown Magistrate Court before Chief Magistrate Ann McClennan where both charges were read to him. He was not required to plea since both charges were made out indictable.

He was later remanded to prison until October 28th for report and statements.